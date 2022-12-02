Facebook to hire 10,000 EU workers to build metaverse

Facebook has announced that it will hire 10,000 workers from across Europe to build the metaverse, as part of efforts to build the next computing platform.

The plan will see Facebook hire 10,000 workers within the European Union over the next five years, an investment that Facebook sees as a vote of confidence in the strength of the European technology industry and the potential of European technological talent.

The EU continues to play an important role in shaping the rules of the internet, with Facebook aiming to see the completion of the digital single market to support Europe’s existing advantages, as well as stability on international data flows.

Nick Clegg, VP, Global Affairs, Facebook, commented: “As we begin the journey of bringing the metaverse to life, the need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook’s most pressing priorities. We look forward to working with governments across the EU to find the right people and the right markets to take this forward, as part of an upcoming recruitment drive across the region. And as Facebook continues to grow in Europe, we hope to invest more in its talent and continue to innovate in Europe, for Europe and the world.”