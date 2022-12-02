Fans praise ‘beautiful’ Yellowstone and Zach Bryan combo in

Some TV series are the full package, aren’t they? Of course, it’s all down to personal taste, but even then, it seems that Yellowstone is winning over a remarkable amount of people, with many claiming it to be one of the greatest shows currently on TV.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the American neo-Western drama began hitting screens in 2018 and introduced audiences to the Dutton family as they become increasingly entangled in conflicts along the borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and land developers.

Its devoted fandom has grown more passionate with each passing season and it was welcomed back onto the box with open arms for season 5 on Sunday, November 13th 2022, and as expected, the music is off the chain once again.

Speaking of the soundtrack, what Zach Bryan songs has Yellowstone used and when?

Yellowstone © Paramount

Zach Bryan songs on Yellowstone

Zach Bryan’s music has been featured on Yellowstone a couple of times, with the most recent example being season 5 episode 4.

His song The Good I’ll Do – the 23rd track on his 2022 album American Heartbreak – plays in full over a particularly immersive ranching sequence, with characters herding livestock on horseback and so forth.

On the other hand, it’s not the first time that the 26-year-old American singer-songwriter’s music has been featured in the series.

His song Condemned – track 11 from his 2019 debut album DeAnn – also played at the very end of season 3 episode 2, which aired back in 2020.

With that in mind, Zach is becoming somewhat of a recurring presence on Yellowstone, much to the joy of his listeners…

This content could not be loaded See more View Instagram Post

Zach Bryan fans praise Yellowstone season 5 episode 4

A number of the Something In The Orange singer’s fans have recently hopped onto Twitter to argue just how much of a combination he and Yellowstone are.

Indeed, some have noted that it’s not his first rodeo either.

Check out a selection of tweets:

‘I reached out to him on Twitter’

Music supervisor Andrea Von Forester previously spoke to Music Row about how she discovered Zach Byran and brought him aboard Yellowstone to re-record Condemned to fit the tone:

“I saw him on YouTube and Twitter. I reached out to him on Twitter and said said ‘Hey, I’m the supervisor on Yellowstone. I’d love to use your stuff.’ But his record was very lo-fi– I think it was recorded in an Airbnb so it didn’t quite sound how we needed it for the show.”

She continued: “I asked Zach if I could pair him with colleague of mine, Dave Cobb. His management got him to Nashville, he recorded with Dave Cobb, and we used Condemned at the end of one of our episodes.”

Andrea said that the show boasts “such a solid fanbase that really loves the music. I always want to keep introducing everyone to new artists or local artists they don’t know and love.”

Yellowstone continues each Sunday on Paramount Network.

Show all

In other news, Spoilers: Is Himeno dead in Chainsaw Man? Brutal ep 8 battle shocks fans