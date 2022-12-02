FIAT Opens First Metaverse-powered Showroom with End-to-end Sales

Quick take:

Customers will be able to complete the purchase of a car in the FIAT metaverse showroom.

The project will encompass the entire New 500 line-up by the end of 2022.

A VR headset is not required to access the metaverse showroom.

FIAT has opened what it claims to be the world’s first metaverse-powered interactive showroom to offer an end-to-end sales experience in the metaverse. The Metaverse Store features FIAT’s Product Genius – a real person – who is available to answer any customer question in real-time.

Once customers are inside the FIAT Metaverse Store, they will be greeted by the Product Genius who will guide the exploration of FIAT’s its flagship model, the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli. Customers can look at the car in sweeping 360-degree views and learn about its technology, address any questions about electric mobility, recharging and any contents.

Furthermore, customers can take a look up close at how the Infotainment and the different driving and EV charging modes work. They can also customize the car by choosing its body, colour, interiors, and any other desired feature and see those changing in real-time.

The company’s immersive tool allows one to recreate a driving experience on board the New 500 La Prima by Bocelli on La Pista 500, the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin.

The FIAT Metaverse Store is developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft, who designed the experience for the FIAT Brand. Touchcast’s Metaverse-as-a-Service platform is built on the Microsoft Cloud, and provides customers with access to the metaverse without requiring VR headsets, avatars or specialized hardware.

Customers will be able to complete the purchase of a car in the FIAT metaverse showroom. The project will encompass the entire New 500 line-up by the end of 2022 with additional models and markets to follow by Q1 2023.

Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and Global Stellantis CMO says that the metaverse showroom is launching first in Italy, and will eventually be available in other markets.

To meet customer’s needs, the Product Genius is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 8pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

The metaverse showroom experience is also complemented by a physical one, as the customer can also go to the nearest dealership for a test drive.

****

