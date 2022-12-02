Florida Backflipping on Disney’s Self-Governing Status?

Yahoo Finance this morning is reporting that the state of Florida is reconsidering its moves to strip Disney of its self-governing status. The subject became a hot topic back in April of this year when lawmakers approved a bill that would end Disney’s designation as a self-governing entity.

Dec 2 (Reuters) – Florida lawmakers are planning to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co of its right to operate a private government around its theme parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. The lawmakers in April gave approval to a bill ending Disney’s designation as a self-governing entity in an apparent response to its opposition to a new state law limiting the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools. (Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru) Yahoo Finance

No doubt, there will be more to come on this story soon.