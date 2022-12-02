Fury insider expresses doubts about Gypsy King on eve of Chisora

Tyson Fury’s sparring partner Alen Babic has expressed doubts about the Mancunian on the eve of his December 3 clash with Derek Chisora. The Croatian puncher doesn’t believe that The Gypsy King is the No1 boxer in the heavyweight division after sharing multiple rounds with him in the lead-up to the Chisora fight.

Instead, Babic rates WBO interim champion, Joe Joyce, as the best heavyweight on the planet right now. Joyce recently defeated Fury’s close friend Joseph Parker in a shut-out display and has received a lot of praise from the WBC champion himself.

In a video uploaded to his social media channels three months ago, Fury branded Joyce the second-best heavyweight in the world behind himself and said that the Londoner deserves a shot at his title.

“I’ve had a lovely day of watching boxing and watching all the big fights and studying all the heavyweights and I’ve got to say that big Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight in the world, behind myself and on his day, given his moment, who knows if he could beat me or not?” Fury said. “I think we’ll have to find out one of these days.”