Fury sends Chisora eerie warning during intense final face-off

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora shared an intense final face-off at today’s weigh-in ahead of Saturday night’s WBC heavyweight title clash. Security had to be called in to intervene with neither man willing to look away.

During their two-minute staredown, Fury sent Chisora a parting message: “Lets give it to them like I’m going to give it to you, KO this time boys.” Last time out in 2014, Fury retired Chisora on his stool at the end of the tenth round.

But coming into their third fight, The Gypsy King is hoping to go one step further with a statement knockout. Chisora has only been stopped three times during his 45-fight professional career – by David Haye, Fury, and Dillian Whyte.

Both men stepped on the scales around their usual weights with Fury weighing 268lb 3/4 and Chisora 260lb 3/4.