Gemini Sports Analytics Uses Machine Learning to Help Sports

Jake Schuster’s work as a strength and conditioning coach led him to jobs in seven countries working with pro and college athletes in even more sports: rugby, field hockey, track and field, tennis, golf, soccer, swimming, basketball and volleyball. He then spent a year as Vald Performance’s senior sports scientist, managing 500 global clients across a broad spectrum of elite sports.

A common refrain permeated his experiences and conversations, prompting Schuster to start Gemini Sports Analytics. In partnership with Snowflake’s cloud computing and DataRobot’s artificial intelligence, Gemini adds a no-code layer of predictive analytics on top of a team’s existing data infrastructure, whether it be an athlete management system or bespoke team dashboard.

“In those travels, what I saw reinforced what I’ve seen in my career up to that point, which is that teams have way too much data than they know what to do with,” he says. “They don’t have the bandwidth or the capacity to wrangle it. It’s not for lack of trying, it’s not for lack of talent.”

Gemini has been working with beta partners — the UFC, as well as teams in MLB, the NBA, international rugby and European soccer — to continuing refining the product in advance of a more public unveiling at the baseball winter meetings next week.

Among its key executives are a pair of former developers in the Houston Astros’ analytics department, Chandler Evans and Nate Verlin, as well as former Catapult senior business development manager Mathew Young and former Oklahoma City data architect Troy Carter. Miami-based GSA is a recent graduate of the leAD Sports & Health Tech accelerator in Lake Nona, Fla., and raised a $1.5 million seed round co-led by Florida Funders and the Florida Institute.

The pain point for so many clubs has been that, despite the relative ease of deploying new data-collecting cameras and sensors, the management and interpretation of those end products is a more onerous task. The soccer partner, despite have an above-average data science pedigree, didn’t have the personnel or resources to employ machine learning. So much time was spent cleaning, organizing and visualizing the raw data.

This is an example of what a prediction looks like in the Gemini Sports Analytics web app.

“They actually hadn’t run a single predictive model in a year and a half, and we ran 168 in under two weeks,” Schuster says, adding, “Our engineers are a force multiplier.”

Duncan French, the VP of performance at the UFC Performance Institute, understands the issue acutely. Of the UFC’s 650 fighters, he says 87% work train with PI programming, and about 250 are in residence in Las Vegas at any given time. His team has distributed more than 500 Oura rings for sleep monitoring, accounting for more than 60,000 nights of data.

“Having aggregated a pretty significant amount of information and data, having built out a pretty decent data architecture to this point, the next iteration of that development was into our ability to harness the power of the data in a more automated fashion,” French says. “One of the things that we have is a capacity issue. We don’t have data scientists on our team, right? So it’s either our own staff, or it doesn’t get done.”

French was happy to be a testing partner for Gemini, in part because he says the UFC’s innovation mantra is “be first.” He also had gotten to know Schuster through his S&C travels over the past decade, with French crediting the GSA team for understanding the daily workflow and reality of applied sport science in the elite environment.

“We’re providing, hopefully, a pretty robust performance infrastructure, which can challenge and interrogate their software,” French says. “And hopefully in return, we’re going to get access to a system that will allow us to ask some high-level questions and harness the power of our data, perhaps more so than we have been doing.”

At all the most heavily resourced sports clubs, data science staffing lags behind what’s needed to make proper use of all the information collected. Whether it’s evaluating the soccer transfer market for a good tactical fit or building activity and recovery profiles based on the type of match play, GSA is seeking to empower everyone in the organization to utilize AI for insights.

“These non-technical stakeholders like assistant general managers, strength and conditioning coaches, high performance managers, they want to work with data, they’re the right generation to be working with data, but they’re not coders,” Schuster says. “They’re not going to write Python and R scripts. They need to have a tool to do data queries with, to ask questions of the data.”

Another differentiating factor for Gemini, Schuster says, is his academic background. While some AMS providers provide some concierge model building services, he says GSA puts the tool into the teams’ hands and, importantly, won’t produce an opaque solution without showing its work. Schuster and collaborators have prioritized publishing research papers explaining some of their models, such as two using NBA data, about effective use of force plate testing and on injury forecasting.

“We are never going to hide behind a black box,” Schuster says. “We’re going to put the tool in users’ hands, and the model should be open source because scouts and GM should understand why things are happening the way they are in their team.”