Genealogy: Christmas conversations

by Denise M. Olianskyfor the Polish GenealogicalSociety of New York StateThis year is quickly winding down, and a new year is right around the corner. Thanksgiving has come and gone. The Christmas holiday presents the perfect opportunity to have those conversations you haven’t yet gotten around to having with your relatives to fill in the gaps in your family genealogy. My best advice is, don’t put it off any longer.

Some of us, myself included, have missed the mark. All of a sudden, WE are the ‘oldest’ generation in our family. Our parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, and even some cousins have passed, leaving us with very few, if any, older relatives who might be able to fill in some of the blanks in our family history research. Once the elders are gone, there is no one left to ask. I and many others have often lamented that we wish we could have just one more hour with someone who could have filled us in on the information we are missing.

Don’t let the opportunities and years slip by. They go so fast. Make this Christmas the one when you sit down next to the oldest relative at your family’s holiday gathering and start a conversation. Ask simple questions that give them the chance to tell you their history, their story.

For example, ask your Grandma, What was it like when you went to grammar school? What sort of things did you like to do as a child? What was your neighborhood like? Where did you meet Grandpa? Where did you get married? One question will start the conversation and then you can move it along to ask about more specific gaps in information you have in your family tree. Other family members will likely join in the conversation.

If they ask why you want to know tell them you are interested in your family history and are working on the family tree. Offer to share what you already have with other family members. Knowing you are interested in what they have to say will often inspire the older members of your family to open up.

Genealogy has become very popular in the past 20 years or so. Those of us whose grandparents or great-grandparents immigrated from Poland or another country often met with resistance to questions, but that resistance has faded in more recent generations. Even so, if someone doesn’t want to answer questions, move on to another older relative and try again. The point is, don’t give up. If someone else starts talking, chances are the person who didn’t want to answer questions may open up as well. It is from the older generations of your family that you will learn much of your family history. They knew the generation that came before them and can fill in so much information for you.

Christmas is a great time to start these conversations, but don’t make it a one shot deal. Once the conversations have started, other family members may want to share information too. Keep in touch with your older relatives throughout the next year and beyond, taking every opportunity to let them share their memories and family knowledge with you. It will bring you closer and let them know there is someone who is interested in their lives and experiences. And your family history will be all the richer for it.

For the past five years, I have enjoyed sharing monthly insights about genealogical research in this column. I have done this on behalf of the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State (PGSNYS), a local genealogical organization focused primarily on Polish ancestry. While I am setting my pen aside at this time, the PGSNYS continues to be available should you have questions or need assistance with your family history research.

The society meets in person the second Thursday of the month at BOCES, 355 Harlem Road, West Seneca, at 7 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. PGSNYS members have the option to join meetings by Zoom. Please visit the website at www.pgsnys.org for information about the meeting schedule, upcoming presentations, membership, and to check out the extensive record database available for your local Polish research. If you have any questions about the PGSNYS, please contact [email protected]

Thank you for your interest these past five years. I hope I was able to help you in your genealogical research. I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!