Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen.

“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said.

“While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen,” cops said.

The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police said officers quickly identified and located a suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence.

Paiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which are felonies, according to cops.