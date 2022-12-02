Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen.

Jimmy Paiz
Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said.
“While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen,” cops said.
The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
Police said officers quickly identified and located a suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence.
Paiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which are felonies, according to cops.
Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senator for Georgia speaks to reporters at a midterm election campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2022.
Bob Strong | Reuters
In a statement to NBC News sent by Warnock’s campaign, the senator said, “I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Paiz was being held in lieu of a $5,700 bond in jail.
