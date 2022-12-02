Categories
Business

Georgia man arrested for shooting boy campaigning for Sen.


Jimmy Paiz

Source: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

CNBC Politics

Read more of CNBC’s politics coverage:

“According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred,” police said.

“While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen,” cops said.

The boy was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Police said officers quickly identified and located a suspect, 43-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence.

Paiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, both of which are felonies, according to cops.

Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic Senator for Georgia speaks to reporters at a midterm election campaign event in Savannah, Georgia, U.S., November 6, 2022.

Bob Strong | Reuters

In a statement to NBC News sent by Warnock’s campaign, the senator said, “I am saddened to learn about this incident. I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Paiz was being held in lieu of a $5,700 bond in jail.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.