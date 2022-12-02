Germany fan trouble as protestors clash in stands after World Cup

Germany supporters clashed in the stands after their disappointing Qatar World Cup group-stage exit as demonstrations in support of Mesut Ozil continued at the Al Bayt Stadium. A section of Qataris and other spectators were again in the stands for Germany’s 4-2 win against Costa Rica, protesting against the Muslim star’s treatment.

Ozil, who scored 23 goals in 92 caps for Germany, hasn’t represented his country since 2018. The national team dropped the 34-year-old midfielder as he became an outcast at Arsenal and hasn’t had a look-in since denouncing the persecution of Muslim Uighurs in China a year later.

That said, it must be stressed that his absence has no relation to his public criticism, and there has been a conflation of separate issues.

Germany’s players protested FIFA banning European nations, including England, from wearing ‘OneLove’ armbands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community ruffled feathers in Qatar, where it is illegal to be in a homosexual relationship. And local spectators bit back by attending Sunday’s 1-1 draw between Germany and Spain with print-outs of Ozil.

The same photos and drawings returned to the German fan section for Thursday’s triumph over Costa Rica, which wasn’t enough to prevent back-to-back group-stage eliminations due to Japan beating Spain. And while tensions were high after the outcome, angry supporters clashed with the protestors, trying to grab the print-outs and confront those involved.

