Girl Guides reveal potential new names for Brownies as group

The Girl Guides of Canada has revealed the two contenders in the search for a new name for the Brownies: Embers or Comets.

Last month, the organization announced it would rename the group for girls ages seven and eight in an effort to be more inclusive. In a news release, the organization said the move was an “important and necessary step to creating an inclusive and equitable space where every racialized girl in Canada feels like they belong and are welcome in guiding.”

In an email earlier this week, the organization invited current Girl Guide members to vote online for their preferred new name by Dec. 13.

The organization described Embers as “small but they’re full of potential! They have energy within them just waiting to be unleashed, and when they work together, they can ignite a powerful flame.”

For Comets, they “inspire as they travel through space, reflecting light and boldly blazing a trail. If you keep your eyes on the night sky, they might even surprise you with a meteor shower.”

The organization has said previously the names came from themes which were developed “in consultation with racialized girls in Guiding, the National Indigenous Advisory Circle, community partners and organizations, as well as GGC National Youth Council, Provincial Commissioners and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Facilitators.”

Girl Guides CEO Jill Zelmanovits told CBC News last month that the uniform will stay the same, but it won’t have the name Brownies on it anymore.

“The only thing that’s changing is the name,” she said. “And we’re really hoping this means more girls will be able to make more of those amazing memories these women have.”

The winning name will be announced in January and will take effect in September 2023.