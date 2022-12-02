Glitter eye makeup look to ‘complement ageing eyes’





Christmas is the perfect time to incorporate a touch of sparkle to your party look, but glitter eye makeup can be a daunting task, especially for those who don’t typically dabble in extreme makeup looks. However, makeup expert and creator of vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand With Love Cosmetics Millie Goodwin says there are some “easy” ways you can incorporate a little shimmer into your makeup.

Millie began her brands when she was just 14 making eyeshadows in her bedroom, and then grew her following on Instagram. She also has an audience of 80k followers on TikTok showing how to create stunning makeup looks. According to Millie, one of the easiest ways to add glitter to your eye makeup look is by using pressed glitter. Pressed glitter is mixed with other ingredients to help create a semi-wet-like texture, and is a little easier to use than loose glitter. The compact nature of pressed glitter also means it is less likely to cause a mess. READ MORE: Hair: The ‘only’ time you should wash your hair – expert tips

“You don’t even need to use any glue or primer with it. Super smooth and hydrating, thanks to the aloe vera, your eyes will stay crease free all day and all night long.” Of course, a red or green might be a little intense for people who prefer to keep their makeup neutral, but this doesn’t mean they need to be scared of glitter altogether. In fact, a muted glitter shade can work beautifully to pull together makeup for more “mature” eyes. Millie explained: “If you aren’t confident wearing a full glitter look, a good tip is to apply just a small amount of glitter or shimmer to the inner corner of your eye as this still adds sparkle, just in a more subtle way. “We also have some of the most stunning pigment shades which complement more mature eyes – I’d recommend our Fairy Dust Loose Pigment.”





