‘GMA’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Joke About Relationship on

ABC

‘GMA3’ host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are apparently playing into their now-public relationship on air … cracking a joke about the week during the broadcast.

T.J. made the comment during ‘GMA3’ Friday … telling Amy he’s hoping the week would just keep “going and going and going.” Of course, the whole statement is dripping with sarcasm.

Amy, while smiling, then told T.J. he was speaking for himself … so it’s clear she needs a much-needed break this weekend from the attention.

As you know, T.J. and Amy’s secret relationship was exposed this week after Daily Mail claimed the 2 married anchors have been romantically involved for months.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ Amy went to ABC execs several YEARS ago to dispel rumors she and T.J. were a thing. She knew the building was abuzz with talk they had hooked up, but Amy assured her bosses they were just friends — though best friends.

We’re told Amy and T.J. planned to make their relationship public in the next few weeks, because Amy’s divorce from Andrew Shue is set to finalize in 2 weeks.