Grace Women of the Year Awards – tell us who most inspired you





We’re launching the first ever Grace Women of the Year Awards to celebrate brilliant women who make a difference – and we’ve got a £500 prize to give away for the most inspirational woman of 2022. Our Grace newsletter was started on International Women’s Day to share the stories of inspirational women and promote the issues that matter most to women and girls. We are passionate about lifting up women and promoting gender equality and almost two years since our launch, we have showcased hundreds of extraordinary women doing incredible things. But we know there are millions of women out there who are inspiring others and making a difference every day but whose stories are seldom told. They may be battling adversity in their own lives, supporting others in their community, campaigning to end violence or discrimination against women, leading change in a male-dominated workplace, or achieving incredible sporting success.

And we want your help to give them the recognition they deserve. Sign up to our Grace newsletter here for a weekly dash of inspiration in your inbox and to see the week’s news presented through a female lens. Nominate the woman or women who inspires you most It could be your mum, daughter, sister, friend, neighbour or work colleague. It could be someone whose work has made a difference in your world – a medical professional, teacher, scientist, tradesperson, campaigner or coach. Or it could be someone in the public eye who has had an impact on your life. Grace editor Jacqui Merrington said: “Grace is all about celebrating women, from the incredible Lionesses who have become household names since their Euro 2022 win to the teachers developing grassroots football for girls in school; from celebrities like Kate Winslet who donated £17,000 to a mum struggling to pay her daughter’s life support bill to the mum who can’t afford childcare and joins a march for Pregnant Then Screwed.

“We want to represent and give a voice to women everywhere at every level. And we know there are so many people out there who deserve recognition. “So, if you know a woman who should be in the spotlight, who has made a difference to the lives of those around her, lift her up, let us know and nominate her to be among our Grace Women of the Year.” Fill in the form below to nominate your Grace Woman of the Year and tell us why they deserve to win. Grace Women of the Year – tell us who most inspired you in 2022 and deserves to win our £500 prize We have £500 to give away to our Woman of the Year 2022 and £50 in vouchers for five runners up. Nominations must be received by midnight on December 31, 2022. The winners will be shortlisted and judged by a panel of women from Reach Plc and our partners. Winners will be announced by the end of January 2023.