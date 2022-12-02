Graceland upstairs bedroom – Elvis relative on if dogs were

According to Graceland’s official website: “He had a Basset Hound named Sherlock, Great Danes named Brutus and Snoopy, and Edmund, a Pomeranian he gave to his Aunt Delta, because the two bonded so quickly. Get Lo, a Chow, was another of Elvis’ dogs. He was once flown to Boston on Elvis’ small Jetstar plane to get treatment for a kidney ailment. He stayed in Boston for three months as he was treated, and then was flown home, where treatment continued. Sadly, Get Lo didn’t make it. Elvis also had dogs he named Whoosh, Oswald and Michael Edwards, named after Elvis’ character in It Happened at the World’s Fair.”

Now Danny Smith, the son of The King’s cousin and Memphis Mafia member Billy Smith, has previously shared if his canine friends were ever allowed upstairs into his private bedroom area.

