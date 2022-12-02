Granit Xhaka sparks squabble as rude penis gesture caught on

Switzerland star Granit Xhaka sparked an angry reaction from the Serbia bench after directing a penis gesture towards them during their World Cup clash on Friday evening. The Swiss eventually had the last laugh after a hard-fought showdown, coming away with a 3-2 win.
It was another dramatic group-stage conclusion in Qatar as Switzerland and Serbia played out an entertaining contest at Stadium 974. Trouble has broken out in previous meetings betwene the sides, with several Swiss stars, including Xhaka, of Albanian heritage.
Friday’s match stayed clean up until the closing stages, but with Serbia growing frustrated, their bench became animated when Aleksandar Mitrovic was denied a penalty claim in the second half.
The camera then caught Xhaka grabbing his genitalia while looking towards the despairing players, prompting several of them to move onto the pitch and vent their anger. As coaches struggled to control the group of aggitated players, the referee was forced to reach for his yellow card.
