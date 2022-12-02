DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities in Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-Service, Natural Language Processing, and Edge-as-a-Service” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This edition of IT, Computing and Communications (ITCC) Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging ICT solutions powered by Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-Service, Hybrid cloud, Natural Language Processing, Augmented Reality, Edge-as-a-Service – based innovations that help companies towards building AI infrastructures, developing content, language training platforms, automation, workforce management, interaction platforms, and decision making platforms.

ITCC TOE‘s mission is to investigate emerging wireless communication and computing technology areas including 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Big Data, cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, virtualization and the Internet of Things and their new applications; unearth new products and service offerings; highlight trends in the wireless networking, data management and computing spaces; provide updates on technology funding; evaluate intellectual property; follow technology transfer and solution deployment/integration; track development of standards and software; and report on legislative and policy issues and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. The analyst’s global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, they also closely look at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Artificial General Intelligence, Platform-as-a-service, Natural Language Processing, and Edge-as-a-service

Liquid Cooling Improves Edge Computing Performance

Iceotope’s Value Proposition

Iceotope – Investor Dashboard

Novel Cooling Module for Gaming

Team Group’s Value Proposition

Team Group – Investor Dashboard

Facilitating Kubernetes Deployment Enterprise-wide

Rafay Systems’s Value Proposition

Rafay Systems – Investor Dashboard

Scalable Edge Computing Service Platform

Veea’s Value Proposition

Veea – Investor Dashboard

Simplifying and Building Live Video

100ms’s Value Proposition

100ms – Investor Dashboard

One-stop Solution to Simplify and Grow Business

Exly’s Value Proposition

Exly – Investor Dashboard

Site Search and Discovery

Zevi’s Value Proposition

Zevi – Investor Dashboard

Service Experience Platform

Aisera’s Value Proposition

Aisera – Investor Dashboard

Enabling Robust Digital Experiences Using NLP

LivePerson’s Value Proposition

LivePerson – Investor Dashboard

Activating Customer Data across Marketing Channels

Cordial’s Value Proposition

Cordial – Investor Dashboard

Artificial intelligence (AI) Automation For Legal Processes

Luminance’s Value Proposition

Luminance – Investor Dashboard

AI-enabled Brain Simulator

Future AI’s Value Proposition

Future AI – Investor Dashboard

Augmented Reality (AR) for Precision in the Construction Industry

XYZ Reality’s Value Proposition

XYZ Reality – Investor Dashboard

AI-equipped Marketing and Sales Assistant

Exceed.ai’s Value Proposition

Exceed.ai – Investor Dashboard

No-code Infrastructure for Edge Computing

Hivecell’s Value Proposition

Hivecell – Investor Dashboard

Multi-Cloud Private & Public Cloud Services

Nutanix’s Value Proposition

Nutanix – Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations – Explanation

