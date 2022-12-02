Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Every New Character And Clue In

James Gunn may have jumped the Marvel ship to head for DC Entertainment, but he’s still got one final hurrah left for the MCU: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will conclude the Guardians’ trilogy as we know it as well as Gunn’s tenure in the franchise. During the first day of CCXP, we got a surprise teaser trailer drop for the movie, and despite it being just under two minutes long, it managed to pack in a ton of clues and details about what we might expect–as well as some new and exciting additions to the MCU at large.

Guardians Vol. 3 will focus on a few major plot points for our ragtag heroes. First, there’s the hunt for Gamora, who was time-displaced after the events of Endgame and has none of the memories of the Gamora who fell in love with Peter. She bailed after Thanos was taken care of and has been, presumably, running around space ever since. Peter’s goal has been to search for her, though he did take a detour for some adventures with Thor as we saw in Love and Thunder.

Next, there’s the issue of Rocket’s past, which is something Gunn has teased about this installment for a while. We’re going to be getting a look at where Rocket came from, and it looks pretty sad–also, we’ll get to meet some other sentient animals along the way, including Cosmo the Space Dog.

Finally, there are some villains in the mix. There’s the High Evolutionary, who’s part in all of this remains relatively unknown and also Adam Warlock, who might not stay a villain forever. It’s pretty difficult to tell with a guy like Adam, especially considering the fact that it seems like he’s going to be given an extensive MCU makeover.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5, 2023.