Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary dubbed ‘narcissistic’

The couple’s documentary trailer dropped yesterday, teasing an intimate peek into their lives.

In one clip, the Duchess appears to be weeping, and in another, she curls up on a chair, phone in hand, while appearing stressed.

An interviewer asks them why they want to make the documentary, to which Prince Harry replies: “No one sees what is happening behind closed doors.”

The trailer concludes with a line from the Duchess, who said: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”