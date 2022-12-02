Helena Bonham Carter transforms into Crossroads’ Nolly

Helena Bonham Carter will star as acting legend Noele Gordon for a new ITVX adaptation of her extraordinary life. The trailer of Nolly was released on Friday and the BAFTA Award winning actor embodied the huge star of 1980s television. In the first scenes shared of the show, a fuming Noele dramatically announces her dismissal from Crossroads to the waiting press.

The Crown star replied: “When I read the script it was like a gift. It was a dream that floated onto the page and I couldn’t believe it.

“I knew Noele Gordon, but I wasn’t a huge fan of, or a great loyal watcher of Crossroads but I was very aware of it.

“I knew her as a figure but I hadn’t taken on board the sacking.”

She also described the decision as taking the role as a “no-brainer.”