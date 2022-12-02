Here’s how to play Sega’s mystery new game Hyenas for free

Famous for breathing life into a certain blue hedgehog, it’s fair to say Sega is trying something new with upcoming shooter Hyenas. Announced earlier this year, Hyenas is a colourful team-based shooter developed by Creative Assembly – the team behind Total War and Alien Isolation. And the good news is that you can play Sega’s mysterious new game for free this weekend.

According to Sega, the latest Hyenas Alpha test will take place from December 2 until December 4.

Available on PC only, the Hyenas Alpha kicks off at 9pm GMT later tonight, and ends at 9am UK time on Sunday morning.

If you want to check it out, fans can sign up to participate in the gameplay Alpha by visiting the Hyenas website.

Sega explains more: “Alpha 1.10 will give more PC players the chance to get stuck into Creative Assembly’s extractor shooter for the very first time, adding their flavour of mayhem and chaos to the HYENAS fans already pushing the action to its limits.

“The latest Alpha will also include a host of new improvements to sharpen the experience, such as tweaks to the end-of-match flow, improved UI and HUD and controller updates.

“So, get on board, brace for zero-g combat, and snatch the most nostalgia-fuelled merch this side of the milky way.”