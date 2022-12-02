How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See

Clear skies helped the International Space Station’s 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain.

A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the space station is at any time of the day or night.

In the New Orleans area video, sediment from recent rains is visible on the southern side of Lake Pontchartrain, and sediment carried by the Mississippi River is visible in other locations along the coast.