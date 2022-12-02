How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?

Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that’s not really the case for Striking Distance Studios’ action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game–which is heavily inspired by Dead Space–keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you’re wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we’ve got the answer for you.
How long to beat The Callisto Protocol
The Callisto Protocol is a mostly linear survival horror experience with an average playtime of approximately 10 hours on its normal difficulty–and there is little to do beyond seeing its main story through. The majority of the levels are very straightforward and feature occasional optional paths that can be explored for resources or collectible implants and voice memos, though none of these detours are substantial enough to pad out the game’s length by much.