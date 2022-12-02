How to save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol

Want to save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol? Unless you’re a complete and utter monster like the savage beasts constantly attacking you, this worker’s request for help will likely resonate with a drive to preserve human life and rescue him from his predicament.

In survival horror games, friendly faces are hard to come by but generally speaking, when you find them, they come in one of two camps: either they give you something helpful or accompany you for a short time. Thankfully, there are no escort missions here. So, naturally, you now have an additional incentive to save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol trapped worker encounter explained

However, we have some bad news on that front. The short answer, sadly, is that you can’t save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol. It turns out that after you leave to find something to open the door he’s trapped behind, something appears on his end. This is unavoidable, so when you eventually open the door, you see two bodies on the floor instead. The horrifying sight before you heavily implies that he either died during an attack or is the infected enemy that suddenly attacks you. Oh, and before you ask, no. You can’t preempt his request for something to pry open the door so he can avoid this grizzly fate.

We hate to end on a sad note, so while you’re unable to save the trapped worker in The Callisto Protocol, you can at least slay the two bosses. We have tips on killing the two-head boss and the final boss if you’re stuck in those fights. If you need additional firepower, you may want to check the area to see if there are any hidden Callisto Protocol weapons lying around. We also have some picks for the best Callisto Protocol upgrades you should prioritise spending precious credits on if you want to survive one of the best PC games this year.