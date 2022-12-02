How you can make a difference for shelter pets this weekend

North Meck Animal Rescue and Moxie Mercantile are teaming up to give pet owners a special holiday keepsake while supporting animals looking for a forever home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With animal shelters in the Charlotte area overloaded and overwhelmed with pets, a special holiday event is giving the community the chance to make a difference for animals looking for their forever homes

North Mecklenburg Animal Rescue is hosting its annual Santa Paws event this weekend, giving pet owners the opportunity to have their furry friends’ photos taken with Santa. North Meck Animal Rescue is teaming up with Moxie Mercantile in Plaza Midwood to give pet owners a unique holiday keepsake while saving animals in need.

“These pets are looking for their forever home and they deserve to be in a home with a loving family,” Cate Martin with North Meck Animal Rescue said.

But the need goes beyond just adoptions. The shelter needs help with essential care items, including food. Toys and pet medications are running out quickly. That’s where Santa Paws comes in, helping pet owners make it a merry Christmas for dogs and cats spending the holidays at the shelter.

“You can bring your dog or your cat and have their picture made with Santa,” Amy Cole, the manager of Moxie Mercantile, said.

Pets photos with Santa are $15 for a 5-by-7. For an additional $5, pet owners can get a digital copy for download.

The money from each picture goes to the rescue. The proceeds will make sure each four-legged friend is happy and healthy before they hopefully find a forever home.

“To help them get adopted, to get the medical care they need, to feed them,” Martin said. “Whatever their needs are, we want to be able to provide that and we need the help of the local community to help us do that.”

Santa Paws 2022 event information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Moxie Mercantile, 2008 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte, NC, 28205