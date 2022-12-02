ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event Heading Your Way – Xbox Wire

Winter is a great time to keep warm indoors and catch up on that backlog, either by gathering with friends and family or taking some time to yourself. Speaking of backlog, we’ve got another super cool line-up of game demos ready for you! Partnering with Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards, we’re excited to share even more chill games that you can add to your Xbox Store wish list. Starting December 6 and running through December 12, you’ll be able to play over 20 demos of upcoming unreleased games for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One!

A few things to keep in mind:

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can.

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game, tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

These “game demos” are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final to final version. Think of these akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. You’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which gives you the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and become more polished as they near release.

We’ll announce the full list on December 6, but here are some games you’ll want to keep in mind:

Inkulinati – Yaza Games

Inkulinati is an ink-based strategy straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog’s sword. Embark on an ever-changing journey and become a master of the Living Ink. Build your own bestiary, defeat medieval superstars, and collect perks to unleash hidden powers.

Rhythm Sprout – SURT/tinyBuild

Handcrafted rhythm action with original music and a wacky story mode. Fight charming bosses in rhythm battles. Run to the beat through juicy 3D environments. Remix the levels with modes for infinite challenge and replayability. The demo features 5 colorful tracks, refreshing game modes, and self-aware demo-exclusive story.

Thirsty Suitors – Outerloop Studios/Annapurna Interactive

Thirsty Suitors is a game about culture, relationships, family pressures, and expressing oneself. Can Jala handle her demanding parents, reconcile with her exes, and mend broken friendships in time for her sister’s wedding? Will she be ready for the impending visit of Paati, the family’s terrifying and judgmental matriarch? Through the game’s story, Jala will confront her exes in cinematic, turn-based battle sequences.

Tin Hearts – Rogue Sun/Wired Productions

Guide a troop of tin soldiers through a beautiful, toy-filled world full of magic and mystery. Solve increasingly elaborate puzzles, forge new paths for your toys to follow and discover a deeply emotional story, in Tin Hearts – an immersive puzzle adventure game from members of the team that brought you Fable.

There will be so many unique games to discover and enjoy! When you get the chance to check it out, we’d love to hear what you think. Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Twitch, and YouTube. Stay tuned to Xbox Wire to learn more about what Team Xbox has planned and as always, stay warm and toasty while you game on!