Indiana Jones 5 title unveiled in trailer with de-aged Harrison

Harrison Ford, 80, returns as his iconic archeologist in what will be his character’s final adventure. The new movie is set in 1969, 12 years after the events of Kingdom of Crystal Skull, with the US Government recruiting former Nazis in the Space Race. This includes Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller, who is determined to make the world a better place as he sees fit. And now Indiana Jones 5’s first trailer has debuted, revealing the film’s title.

The mysterious object makes a brief appearance in the Indiana Jones 5 trailer and Ford’s adventurer alludes to not believing in magic but having seen things in his life he can’t explain.

There have been time travel rumours doing the rounds and one popular theory is that the dial has that ability. If this is the case, presumably Voller would want to go back in time and make sure the Nazis won World War II. It sounds a bit “out-there” but then were the aliens in the last outing, so hopefully the next trailer will divulge a bit more information.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits cinemas on June 30, 2023.