iPhone 15 Ultra rumors, what’s left for Apple in 2022, Mastodon

Rumored iPhone 15 Ultra design changes, Apple Podcast and App Awards, plus social network alternatives, and waiting for iOS 16.2, all on the AppleInsider podcast.

This week Apple released iOS 16.1.2 with fixes for carriers and Crash Detection, but we know there is much more to come. There are still no signs, for instance, of Apple Music Classical, or Apple Pay Later. Unusually, there are these and many other features promised for 2022 but perhaps waiting for an iOS 16.2 update.

Speaking of waiting, we’ve all got a long time to go before the expected iPhone 15 Ultra is released, yet this week there were rumors about its design. Some rumors back up what’s already likely, such as USB-C charging that the EU demands, and a periscope camera that has been talked about for years.

See for yourself what all this probably means for the final iPhone in AppleInsider‘s exclusive renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Also this week, Mastodon has cropped up as a potential Twitter alternative, but maybe it isn’t quite what Twitter users were hoping for. Mastodon isn’t the only game in town, though, so your hosts discuss alternative platforms — and what role Apple may play.

