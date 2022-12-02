Is your relationship missing that spark? Here’s 5 ways to dial up

Building intimacy with your partner is the key to a successful relationship. Pic Credit: Pexels
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Keeping the flame of intimacy alive is very important in a relationship
- Not just physical, partners should aim to work on their emotional intimacy as well
- Here are 5 ways in which you can regain that lost spark and increase intimacy in a relationship
To prevent this from happening, we have with us 5 crucial tips couples in a relationship should follow for a healthy and happy relationship. It is important to remember that intimacy here doesn’t only refer to being physical with each other, it also means connecting with each other on an emotional level.
5 ways to build intimacy in a relationship
Be their pillar of support
When your partner needs you, be there for them. Tell them what you can and cannot do if they seek for your assistance. Inform them of your presence. Take time to listen. To make your partner feel heard, use simple communication techniques and repeat back what you hear them say. Put your phone down, try to avoid unnecessary distractions, and focus solely on your companion. Encourage your partner while being dependable. Your relationship might be strengthened if your partner knows they can count on you and that you are there for them.
Be an open book
To feel loved and understood by your partner, you must be open and vulnerable with them. It might be unsettling to be do that at first, but take the first step by talking to your partner about your emotions, worries, fears, joy, worries, and dreams. Make an effort to engage in those awkward talks you frequently attempt to avoid. When you’re hurt or uneasy in your relationship, let your partner know. When you feel comfortable being vulnerable with your partner, your intimacy with them will grow.
Go on dates
Encourage touching each other more
Maintaining a physical connection with your partner is beneficial. There are numerous health advantages to affectionate physical touch as well. It not only leads to a drop in blood pressure but increases the production of oxytocin, a hormone that promotes intimacy which affects the person being touched as well as the person doing the touching. Hold hands when you’re walking, stroke their leg when you’re sitting next to them, and go for longer hugs to feel their love and warmth.
Plan your sex dates
As weird as it sounds, its actually a great technique to feel the excitement and butterflies once again. Planning when to have sex raises the potential to generate anticipation and activate the brain, the largest erogenous zone. Before the sex date, you can contact your lover to let them know what you intend to do and how seductive you find them. It also provides you a chance to get ready for private time where you can concentrate solely on one another.
