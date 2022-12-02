Jakob Schubert and Adam Ondra Try “Project Big” in Norway

A new 34-minute film was released today by German climber Jakob Schubert detailing his recent three-week trip to Norway to climb with Adam Ondra in the famous Flatanger cave in Norway. The pair worked together on Ondra’s “Project Big”, a huge overhanging line through the cave. It’s the king line of the crag, and the last hard project that has not yet seen a first ascent.

Ondra bolted “Project Big” during the same period in which he bolted Silence 5.15d, the world’s hardest sport climb. Before he sent Silence, Ondra referred to the climb as “Project Hard”, due to it’s fierce boulder problems. He left “Project Big” for a later date as he knew the lengthy route would take a lot of time to compete. It’s possible that it’s as hard or harder than Silence.

Schubert’s new video details his and Ondra’s strategies, tactics, and beta for the massive pitch, which you can watch below. Schubert is one of the world’s best climbers. He’s redpointed 5.15c and bouldered multiple V15’s. He also won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

For more history on “Project Big” as well as Ondra’s previous Flatanger projects, check out this 10-minute video released by Ondra earlier this week: