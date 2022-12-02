Jennifer Garner And Her Daughter Violet Made A Rare Appearance

Jennifer Garner made a rare appearance with her daughter Violet yesterday at the White House’s state dinner.
The two were pictured looking VERY cute, wearing all black to the event, which was reportedly held for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. I mean, just look:
As the pics show, Violet’s resemblance to her mom is undeniable.
Jennifer has spoken before about her experience raising kids after her split with Ben, once telling Today, “You know what? We’re doing really well. … The kids are great. They’ll be getting up and going to school soon, and Ben is there and he’ll be taking them. We will make it work.”
And Violet actually just turned 17 yesterday, so it’s only a matter of time before she’s out on her own. Exciting stuff!
