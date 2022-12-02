Jim Cramer says these 3 apparel stocks benefit from return to

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of clothing stocks that he believes will see upside as workers continue returning to the office.

“After the huge run in the apparel stocks, I recommend ringing the register on the lower quality ones, so that you can swap into something better,” he said.

Shares of PVH, the parent of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, surged on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter and strong quarterly guidance.

Other apparel companies including Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle also delivered upside surprises this week, sending their stock higher.

Here are Cramer’s favorite apparel stock picks: