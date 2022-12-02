John Lennon Looked at His Ex-wife With ‘Hatred’ After She Got a

John Lennon had a particular affinity for his wife’s long, blonde hair. That is, until she cut it short and he didn’t speak to her for two days. Here’s what Cynthia Lennon said about the Beatles’ member and his reaction to her short locks in her 2005 memoir John.

English musician John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of the Beatles with his wife Cynthia at the launch of his book ‘In His Own Write’ | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

John Lennon began writing and performing music while in college. He partnered with Paul McCartney and George Harrison for the Quarrymen. Around the same time, he started a relationship with Cynthia Lennon (then Cynthia Powell). She was also a student at Liverpool College of Art.

In her 2005 memoir, Cynthia Lennon noted John Lennon’s particular affinity for her hair. At one point, she even dyed her locks a lighter shade of blonde to grab his attention. It worked — the two started their relationship shortly after.

The couple remained together as the Beatles rose in popularity, with John and Cynthia Lennon officially marrying in 1962 after an unexpected pregnancy. They had their first child, Julian, in 1963.