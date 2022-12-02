Categories
Judge schedules January 13 hearing for gag order, change of venue


INDIANAPOLIS — Fran Gull, the special judge in the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen has scheduled a hearing for January to discuss two requests made in the case.

Gull will hear arguments from the prosecutor, who wishes to issue a gag order in the case, and from Allen’s attorney, who wish to have the trial moved from Carroll County.

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 in Carroll County.

The gag order would bar people involved in the case to speak publicly about the case moving forward. This includes family.

Allen is charged with murder in connection to the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.



