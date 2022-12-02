Kanye West says he ‘likes Hitler’ as he praises Nazi

“The Jews…I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me ‘You can love us and you can love what we are doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we are pushing with the pornography’, but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good and I am done with that.

“I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Alex went on to tell the rapper that he had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a break, the host told him that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which Kanye shockingly replied, “I like Hitler.”

Kanye, who plans on running for president in 2024, later added: “They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”