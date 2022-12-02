Kate and William top Express poll as Sussexs near bottom





Kate and Prince William are the top royals in the nation’s hearts while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flounder, Express.co.uk can reveal following a new poll. The Cambridges are battling it out for the top spot in the poll, performed on behalf of Express.co.uk by Red & Wilton Strategies, with each royal achieving an impressive 69 percent votes in favour.

The recently crowned King Charles is right behind them at 59 percent – a figure he shares with his sister, Princess Anne. But Meghan, Duchess of Sussex finds herself almost at the bottom of the heap, with just 38 percent of voters choosing “favourable” and 38 percent choosing “unfavourable”. Meanwhile husband Prince Harry fares slightly better with 45 percent giving him a favourable rating. The race to the bottom was won by Prince Andrew, however, who maintains his position as the public’s least favourite royal. Just 21 percent of those polled looked on him favourably, while a majority of voters, 52 percent, saw him unfavourably. Ever the controversial couple, the votes for Meghan and Harry see substantial changes when differences in age and political alignment are accounted for.

Conservative voters were more likely to view the Duchess unfavourably, with 47 percent giving this rating to her – including 31 percent who selected “very unfavourable”, the lowest possible on the poll. Labour voters, meanwhile, were more lenient on the Suits actress, with just 34 percent selecting the “unfavourable” option, and 41 percent viewing her positively. The same was true with Harry, for whom 38 percent of Conservative voters viewed unfavourably, compared with 24 percent of Labour voters. Age was also a key factor in Brits’ impressions of the Sussexes. The group most critical of Meghan were those aged 55-64, 41 percent of whom said they viewed her “very unfavourably”, while 52 percent of those aged 25-34 approved of the Duchess. READ MORE: US fans turn on Harry and Meghan for spoiling Boston trip [REVEAL]

Prince Andrew has consistently and strongly denied any wrongdoing. 70 percent of Labour voters, however, had an unfavourable opinion of the Prince, compared with 45 percent of Conservative voters – 25 percent of whom saw him favourably and 29 percent were neutral. 1,500 eligible voters in Great Britain were polled, and the sample was weighted by age, gender, region, education and vote in the last General Election, according to the Office for National Statistics’ latest population estimates and the results of the 2019 General Election.