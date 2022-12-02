Kate Hudson Said What It’s Like Coparenting With Three Different

Kate shares her 18-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson. Her 11-year-old, Bingham, is shared with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. And her youngest, 4-year-old Rani Rose, is with her current fiancé — Danny Fujikawa.
“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” Kate told the Sunday Times, per People.
“The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”
As for her current relationship with her exes, Kate said that she and Chris “just need to check in once in a while.” She further described Matt as “so wonderful” and said she “couldn’t have asked for a better coparent.”
And Danny, who Kate has been with since 2016, is “such a wonderful dad and stepdad.”
“For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love,” she continued. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”
Kate previously explained that coparenting is especially important to her because she is estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson. “I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she said early last year. “But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we (Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson) didn’t know our dad.”
