Kate Middleton is declared more ‘stylish’ than Meghan – pictures

Kate has had many amazing looks over the years, from her James Bond premiere red carpet dress, to State Banquet gowns, and incredible royal tour outfits.

But it is the iconic lace gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen that is the most searched-for royal outfit, with 60,500 monthly searches.

Kate’s voluminous hair rakes in 14,800 monthly searches and is the most searched-for royal hairstyle with “Kate Middleton updo” also having 1,000 average monthly searches. So it is clear to see Kate’s signature undone updo is in high demand.

As seen in the crown, Princess Diana’s engagement ring now worn by Kate is the most searched-for piece of jewellery with 14,800 monthly searches.

READ MORE: ‘Luxury’ – Zara & Mike are ‘comfortable living al-fresco’ inside home