Kate, Princess of Wales, turns heads in favourite style





Today, December 2, is the third and last day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US tour, where they have been attending a slew of events in Boston. The Princess was this afternoon pictured talking to staff at the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University.

Kate looked dazzling for the occasion, wearing one of her favourite garments: a coat dress. The Princess is often seen in a coat dress, which combines both a coat and a dress so that an outer layer is not needed. The one she wore today featured a black and turquoise checkered print, and was from Emilia Wickstead. The British brand is a favourite of Kate’s and she has been seen wearing the label’s items many times in the past. Costing £1,150, the garment was tightly fitted and had a prominent collar, as well as a thin belt, cinching Kate’s waist. READ MORE: Camilla ditches fashion traditions Queen Elizabeth used to follow

The coat dress was long sleeved and, although the bodice was tight, the skirt protruded outward and was slightly pleated. Kate accessorised with a small, light blue box-shaped bag from Mulberry, which she carried by the handle. She donned gold hoop earrings and her hair had been stylishly curled. She wore her usual make-up look of lashings of mascara, a little eyeliner, eyeshadow, and a slick of lipgloss. The Princess completed her look with a pair of black leather stilettos, which were a similar height to the ones she chose yesterday, but in a different colour and material. DON’T MISS:

Yesterday, December 1, Kate donned a burgundy suit with a matching pair of suede, burgundy stilettos. Kate’s legs were bare as she decided not to wear tights, despite the cold Boston temperatures. Royal fans were quick to comment on Kate’s first solo appearance of the US tour, as well as her look. Twitter user @JUSTICEFORJD01 wrote: “I love this woman.” READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s fashion error she never made again

Another user said: “Princess Catherine looks beautiful.” The Princess has made various appearances over the past three days, alongside her husband in the US. Last night, December 1, Kate was pictured in east Boston, visiting the harbour, and looking classy in a brand new bespoke Alexander McQueen coat. The coat was long and deep brown, featuring pockets and buttons. She matched this with a deep brown scarf, laid just underneath the coat’s collar.

To complete the look, the Princess wore a pair of suede, knee-high boots, and an orange top and skirt were seen underneath her coat. The top was the Gabriela Hearst Peppe Cashmere and Silk Sweater, while the skirt was by the same brand, called the Epper Ribbed-Knit High-Rise Midi Skirt. Kate’s brown suede boost were from Italian designer Gianvito Rossi, and her gold earrings were the Gold Diamond Luxury Maxi Cupid Hoop Earrings by Daniella Draper. Earlier in the day, the Princess looked stunning once again in a Roland Mouret burgundy pantsuit, which seemed to be brand new.