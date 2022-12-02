Kate, Princess of Wales, turns heads in pink pussy-bow blouse

Kate and William were pictured today, December 1, visiting the Greentown Labs in Somerville ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony tonight, where the couple will meet with President Joe Biden. Since 2011, the Greentown Labs have nurtured a community of climate pioneers who are working to design and implement a more sustainable world.

Kate looked stunning as she stepped out in Somerville in a bold and clashing look – the Princess wore pink and red together.

The royal donned a burgundy, or wine red, suit and a light pink pussy-bow blouse.

Her trousers fitted tightly around her waist but protruded outward slightly, in a wide-leg style.

Kate’s trousers and blazer matched her shoes, which were also burgundy, and made of suede.

READ MORE: Zara and Mike’s hotel costs £256 – not as pricey as Kate & William’s