Kate, Princess of Wales, turns heads in pink pussy-bow blouse

Kate and William were pictured today, December 1, visiting the Greentown Labs in Somerville ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony tonight, where the couple will meet with President Joe Biden. Since 2011, the Greentown Labs have nurtured a community of climate pioneers who are working to design and implement a more sustainable world.
Kate looked stunning as she stepped out in Somerville in a bold and clashing look – the Princess wore pink and red together.
The royal donned a burgundy, or wine red, suit and a light pink pussy-bow blouse.
Her trousers fitted tightly around her waist but protruded outward slightly, in a wide-leg style.
Kate’s trousers and blazer matched her shoes, which were also burgundy, and made of suede.
Kate’s bag also matched her burgundy outfit as it was a wine red, Chanel piece with a gold handle.
The Chanel symbol was also gold and the bag itself was made of the brand’s iconic quilted material.
Called the Chanel Calfskin Bag with Enamel Handle, the Princess of Wales has been seen carrying this accessory many times in the past.
She was first seen with it on a visit to Paris in 2017, but the bag retailed in 2015, as part of Chanel’s autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection.
Kate’s hair was curled in loose waves down her back and she wore minimal make-up, except for a few lashings of mascara, a little eyeliner, and eyeshadow.
As for jewellery, the Princess wore square-shaped gold hoop earrings and, of course, her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.
Since landing in Boston with William yesterday afternoon, Kate has demonstrated her penchant for sharp blazers.
On arrival, the royal donned a classy navy blue Alexander McQueen blazer, with a matching pair of trousers.
She also donned a pair of navy blue suede heels with the suit, from Italian designer Gianvito Rossi. A navy blue turtleneck jumper completed the look.
In the evening, the royal couple attended the National Basketball Association game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston.
For the occasion, Kate wore her Chanel 1995 Trimmed Double-Breasted Jacket, which is a vintage piece from the 1990s.
The Princess paired this with her Zara Curve Jeggings in Black, which she famously wore to race William and Prince Harry at the London marathon training day in 2017.
For footwear, Kate wore Gianvito Rossi again – but this time the suede pumps were in black. These cost £595 from Net-A-Porter.
Today, royal fans were quick to comment on Kate and William’s appearance in Somerville, with many praising them for their visit, as well as for Kate’s look.
Twitter user @BillyDouglas7 wrote: “A beautiful couple, who will be a marvellous King and Queen. And the British monarchy should be thankful that they and their three beautiful children are its future.”
User @JackieKatz4 said: “So glad that the innovative work in the Boston area is receiving press coverage!” Angelica tweeted: “I need this outfit.”
