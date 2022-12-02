Kate, Princess of Wales turns heads in Princess Diana’s iconic

Kate and William have been in the US for three days on a short trip to celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony. The couple have attended a slew events, culminating in tonight’s special ceremony.

Kate looked stunning tonight as she wore a fitting green dress – a clear nod towards nature and the environment, which is what the Earthshot Prize is all about.

But what stood out the most was the Princess’ glistening emeralds. The choker around her neck, as well as her earrings, belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Diana’s emerald and diamond choker is an iconic piece, which the late Princess of Wales was seen wearing often during her lifetime.

Kate also wore the matching emerald and silver earrings, also once worn by Diana.

