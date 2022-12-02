Kate sends fans into uproar as she greets well-wishers at Harvard

Kate Middleton was met with rapturous applause when she went on an impromptu walkabout among crowds of well-wishers in Harvard today. Kate met with royal fans who had gathered in their hundreds outside of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during her solo visit to the campus. The Princess of Wales was a hit among local residents as she took the time to speak with many of those who had waited to see her.

During the walkabout, Kate read signs fans had made for her while she received dozens of flowers and stuffed animals.

The Princess of Wales also posed for selfies with many adoring fans.

Kate saw one sign, which read ‘Thank you for choosing Boston, Kate and Will’, and responded: “Aw, thank you so much”.

One young woman asked the Princess of Wales whether she was enjoying Boston, to which she responded: “I am, it is really lovely.”

