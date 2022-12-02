Kate sends fans into uproar as she greets well-wishers at Harvard

Kate Middleton was met with rapturous applause when she went on an impromptu walkabout among crowds of well-wishers in Harvard today. Kate met with royal fans who had gathered in their hundreds outside of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, during her solo visit to the campus. The Princess of Wales was a hit among local residents as she took the time to speak with many of those who had waited to see her.
During the walkabout, Kate read signs fans had made for her while she received dozens of flowers and stuffed animals.
The Princess of Wales also posed for selfies with many adoring fans.
Kate saw one sign, which read ‘Thank you for choosing Boston, Kate and Will’, and responded: “Aw, thank you so much”.
One young woman asked the Princess of Wales whether she was enjoying Boston, to which she responded: “I am, it is really lovely.”
Kate also knelt down to speak to several children who had gathered outside Harvard.
Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter tweeted: “Another day, another huge crowd. The Prince and Princess of Wales have largely enjoyed a warm welcome in Boston this week.”
Kate visited the Ivy League school’s Center on the Developing Child, which is partnered with the Princess’ own Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
The 40-year-old royal spoke with researchers about the recent scientific advances that can be used to ensure a promising future for every child.
Earlier on Friday, William toured the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.
President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot challenge is cited as the key inspiration behind William’s Earthshot Prize.
The Earthshot Prize will have its second annual award ceremony on this evening at Boston’s MGM Music Hall.
The event will also feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple’s 2011 wedding reception.
The show will highlight packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett, who is an Earthshot Prize Council member.
