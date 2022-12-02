Kate & William US trip show ‘less stuffy’ royals





Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are admired for their strength in the US as they look to separate modern royalty from its “stuffy” past, a royal expert has said. The future King and Queen Consort are on their final leg of a three-day trip to Boston – and will meet President Joe Biden today. It brings to an end a colourful visit to States – their first in eight years – which included sitting courtside at a Boston Celtics basketball game.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said the Waleses show signs of “modernising the monarchy” by “being more relatable, attainable and less stuffy”. The editor of To Di For Daily said: “I believe that Americans recognize and admire their strength. We absolutely adore the Prince and Princess of Wales and want them to know that they are always welcome and celebrated here in the United States.” Ms Schofield, who is based in the US, also said the Waleses “should make this trip more often”.

Ms Schofield also noted the period had been “challenging” due to allegations against William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, who has resigned from her role in the Palace. William released a statement after Ngozi Fulani, a black British charity boss, said Lady Hussey had asked where she was “really” from. Prince William’s spokesperson said “racism has no place in our society”, while Buckingham Palace described the remarks as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry’s Netflix trailer branded ‘a declaration of war’

He also shared how President John F. Kennedy, who was from Boston, is a big inspiration. The Prince said: “President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot speech laid down a challenge to American innovation and ingenuity. “We choose to go to the moon, he said, not because it is easy, but because it is hard. “It was that Moonshot speech that inspired me to launch The Earthshot Prize, with the aim of doing the same for climate change as President Kennedy did for the space race.” Alongside William, presenters at the award ceremony include Rami Malek, Sir David Attenborough and Catherine O’Hara. Pop star Billie Eilish will headline the entertainment, with Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding also performing.