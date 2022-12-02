Katya Jones spotted in tears in the Strictly Come Dancing

Katya Jones was blown away by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal’s Samba on Friday as the Countryfile cameraman wowed with his routine to They Live In You from The Lion King. The Strictly Come Dancing professional was seen in tears as she gave the performance a standing ovation.

The Ballroom and Latin dancer was spotted getting emotional after Hamza and Jowita’s routine.

As the couple received rapturous applause from the audience, Katya could be seen clapping before grasping her hands to her face.

Overcome with emotion, Katya was seen in tears over Hamza’s stunning Samba.

The Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse shared her sentiment.