KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home.

Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.

Mookie is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

If cats are more your speed, consider Regina, a 5-year-old longhaired tabby. The shelter says she likes to lounge around, but still had energy to play. Right now, she’s staying with a foster family, so anyone interested in meeting her should call the shelter to arrange a meeting.

Regina is up for adoption at the Kent County Animal Shelter. (Courtesy)

For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.