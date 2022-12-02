KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home.
Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
If cats are more your speed, consider Regina, a 5-year-old longhaired tabby. The shelter says she likes to lounge around, but still had energy to play. Right now, she’s staying with a foster family, so anyone interested in meeting her should call the shelter to arrange a meeting.
For more information on adopting any pet from Kent County Animal Shelter, visit the organization’s website or call 616.632.7300.
Source link