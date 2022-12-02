King Charles won’t be following Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas

It can be presumed the decorations in Sandringham will be removed around the beginning of January, similar to the dates for the other royal residencies.

As for what other decorations the royals choose apart from giant Christmas trees, bannisters are wrapped with garlands adorned with colourful balls.

There are also lots of lights, bows and royal-themed ornaments.

Christmas trees for the Royal Family, have a special significance; Queen Charlotte, the wife of King George III, brought the first Christmas tree to England in 1790. They were a tradition in her home country of Germany.