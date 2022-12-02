King ‘might strip titles’ to clamp down on Prince Harry’s attacks

“I think he’s going to have to be quite firm, and he’s going to have to go monarch on this. “

Asked to elaborate on what being monarch means in practical terms, the royal commentator said: “He might have to take action and strip them of their titles.

“He’s basically going to have to choose William’s side because William is the future King”, which said essentially means: “This must end, cut them off.”

However, the King would need to seek permission from Parliament before being able to formally remove the Sussex title from his son.

The glossy Netflix trailer reveals the couple in never-seen-before pictures of them in a montage spanning from their childhood until the present time.