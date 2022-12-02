Kremlin says Putin open to talks; Zelenskyy aide says up to

Speaking on a visit to Australia, Finland’s Marin said China has an important role to play in bringing Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned Russia would not be the only one to “feel empowered” if the Kremlin wins its war in Ukraine.

Speaking on a visit to Australia, Marin said China has an important role to play in bringing the war to an end, urged Europe to do more to strengthen its defensive capabilities and said the region would not be strong enough to cope without the support of key allies.

“We should make sure that we are stronger. And now I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn’t strong enough right now,” Marin said.

“We would be in trouble without the United States … in the war in Ukraine. The United States have given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn’t strong enough yet,” she added.

— Sam Meredith