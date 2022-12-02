Kremlin says Putin open to talks; Zelenskyy aide says up to

Finnish prime minister warns Russia would not be the only one to ‘feel empowered’ by Ukraine victory
Speaking on a visit to Australia, Finland’s Marin said China has an important role to play in bringing Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.
Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin warned Russia would not be the only one to “feel empowered” if the Kremlin wins its war in Ukraine.
Speaking on a visit to Australia, Marin said China has an important role to play in bringing the war to an end, urged Europe to do more to strengthen its defensive capabilities and said the region would not be strong enough to cope without the support of key allies.
“We should make sure that we are stronger. And now I must be very honest, brutally honest with you, Europe isn’t strong enough right now,” Marin said.
“We would be in trouble without the United States … in the war in Ukraine. The United States have given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn’t strong enough yet,” she added.
Ukraine presidential aide says up to 13,000 military personnel killed in war
Ukraine’s forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, according to a Reuters report, which cited comments from Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.
It is thought to be the first estimated death toll of Ukrainian military personnel by a top official since Ukraine’s military chief said close to 9,000 soldiers had died as of late August.
Member states will have to decide on EU proposal to create a court to investigate Russian war crimes, UN says
Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General attends a press briefing at UN Headquarters.
The U.N. said it will let member states decide whether to set up a court to investigate possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, the European Union proposed to set up a U.N.-backed court to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine. The EU also proposed using frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine.
“The decision to establish a tribunal, with or without the involvement of the United Nations, is a decision that will rest with the [U.N.] member states,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a daily press briefing.
“The Secretary‑General is definitely aware that there’ve been discussions in various forums concerning the possibility of the establishment of an international tribunal in regards to what’s going on in Ukraine and in particular, on the issue of the crime of aggression,” he said, adding that any further comment on the matter would only be speculation.
Ukrainian defense official speaks next to dud warhead
Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar speaks standing next to a dud warhead imitating a nuclear part of a Kh-55SM strategic cruise missile, which was used by Russian troops during a recent missile attacks on Ukraine.
The Kh-55SM strategic cruise missile can carry nuclear warheads, speakers at the briefing said.
Biden, Macron vow to continue to support Ukraine against Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in a joint press conference at the White House reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russia.
“Having the U.S. strongly support the Ukrainians at this time is very important not just for the Ukrainians, but for the Europeans, who we are. This is why we do thank you for the solidarity, for the stability of our world today,” Macron said. “Because if we consider that we can abandon the country and abandon the full respect of its principles, it means there is no possible stability in this world.”
Macron is visiting the U.S. as a visitor for Biden’s first state dinner as president.
Biden said he does not intend to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin any time soon, but he would be willing to if Putin is genuinely interested in ending the war.
“I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet,” Biden said.
“In the meantime, I think it’s absolutely critical, what Emmanuel said: we must support the Ukrainian people,” Biden said. “The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension.”
