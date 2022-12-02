Leonardo DiCaprio in full support of Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion

In a post on Facebook, the Oscar-winning actor praised the announcement, saying the ULEZ expansion would have a dramatic impact on the health of Londoners. DiCaprio, who has 19 million followers on Facebook, is a passionate environmentalist and has used his fame to bring attention to climate change.

In 2018, the DiCaprio Foundation pledged $100million (£81.8million) to fight climate change, with a further $43million (£35.2million) in May 2021 to further conservation efforts on the Galapagos Islands.

In the post, he wrote: “London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand his flagship air quality policy, the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will mean five million more people breathing cleaner air, and will help to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone.

“This is the kind of large-scale, decisive action we need to halve emissions this decade, coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions.

“The expansion of the ULEZ will reduce the number of Londoners living in areas exceeding interim World Health Organization (WHO) targets for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) by 13 percent – including children at 145 schools.”

