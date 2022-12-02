Lesser-Known Facts: Remembering Qantas’ Relationship With The

In July 2020, Qantas final Boeing 747 left Australia, marking the end of a 49-year relationship between the Australian flag carrier and the Queen of the Skies. The two entities had a rich history together, with several twists and turns along the way.





The airline first looked at ordering the 747 to replace the operations of its Boeing 707 aircraft in 1967. Four 747s then arrived in 1971, with the carrier initially preferring the Boeing 747-200B variant. The model was bigger than the 707 and could reach greater distancing, boosting the profits for the operator.

Delay helped by a mistype

The first 747 joined Qantas’ fleet the year after Pan American famously introduced the type. The postponement was aided by a typo from the World Bank, which sought to indicate that they were ready to fund a deal for Qantas. However, instead of writing “now ready to finalise the finance,” the note mistakenly stated, “not ready to finalise the finance.”

Thus, Qantas chairman Sir Roland Wilson sat by waiting for an update until the World Bank called to inquire. Qantas was unfazed as it allowed Pan Am to go through the teething issues before the aircraft arrived Down Under.

Single cabin prospects

Qantas had plans to operate its 747s in an all-economy setting. It looked at reserving premium travel for its potential Concordes while deploying the widebody in a single economy class to maximize capacity. Still, Qantas never ended up getting its hands on the supersonic airliner, causing the carrier to revise its strategy for the 747.

Alluring first class

Qantas’ Seattle representatives Ken Gould and Michael Ryan invited Qantas personnel to view mock-ups of the first class. Those in attendance saw dimmed red lights and candles that were backed by tucked curtains. Qantas Technical Director Bob Walker likened the atmosphere to that of a “Hamburg brothel.” This undoubtedly wasn’t the feeling that Boeing was looking to deliver. Rather, it was keen to offer a relaxed environment.

Pricey Captain Cook Lounge

Before Pan Am president Jaun Trippe decided to implement an exclusive dining area on the upper deck of his airline’s 747s, he took a trip to Hawaii to have a peek at Qantas’ top deck offering. Qantas’ Captain Cook lounge was an explorer-theme provision for first-class guests to sit back and read.

To give the impression of being on a ship, there were replica lanterns and rope decked out along the cabin. There was even a stand-up bar for the 15 customers on board. However, the initiative didn’t last long amid the tight costs brought about by the 1970s oil crisis. Thus, the airline soon converted the area into additional seats due to what Qantas captain Bert Ritchie once called “the most expensive piece of real estate in the world.”

Cargo adventures

The 747 wasn’t only a force when it came to carrying passengers. It was a key driver in opening up new shipping opportunities. The Sydney – Wellington 747SP service witnessed some unusual cargo missions over the years.

Former Qantas freight executive Max Hill shared the following as per news.com.au:

“I remember in its cargo hold on one memorable SP trip across the Tasman were six million doses of sheep vaccine, 1.3 tonnes of hair dryers and one dog – breed unknown”.

It could have gone differently

All in all, Qantas operated the -100, -200, -300, and -400 variants of the 747. The aircraft undoubtedly helped the carrier become the global powerhouse it is today, allowing it to reach new heights across the continents.

Photo: Qantas

The five-decade partnership could have gone a much different way since Qantas’ Bob Walker’s initial response was to tell Boeing to “go away” when hearing about the prospects of such a behemoth.

